Needham & Company LLC Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $155.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.