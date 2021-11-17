Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

