Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NEO traded up C$1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.45. 212,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,481. The stock has a market cap of C$814.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

