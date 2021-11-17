Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
NEO traded up C$1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.45. 212,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,481. The stock has a market cap of C$814.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
