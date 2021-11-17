NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGames in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $843.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

