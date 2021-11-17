NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Financial Comparison

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Global $6.21 million 34.23 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -37.39

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Risk & Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -89.69% -23.32% -20.61%

Summary

Beam Global beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

