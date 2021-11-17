Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.20

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.09. Netlist shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 440,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.