New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $183.15. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $92.03 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.