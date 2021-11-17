New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 384.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,525. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

