New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $951.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.