New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 25,755 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

