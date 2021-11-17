New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 9,080,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.