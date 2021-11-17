New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

NGD stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

