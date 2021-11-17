New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,367. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

