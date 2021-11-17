Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $488.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

