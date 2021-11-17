Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 90,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 421,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 243,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

