Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of AON stock opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.