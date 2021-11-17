Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $288.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

