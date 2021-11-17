Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 31.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average is $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

