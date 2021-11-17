Newmark Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.