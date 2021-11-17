Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $7,193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 602,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Newmont by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 782,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 592,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Newmont by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

