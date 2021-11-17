News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.43. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

