NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 49,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,133,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,999,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

