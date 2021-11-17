NFTify (N1) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,015.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. NFTify has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $152,015.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

