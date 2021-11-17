NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Purchases 59,800 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

