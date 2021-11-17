NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $674,952 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

