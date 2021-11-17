Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Nkarta stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.