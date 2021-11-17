Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

