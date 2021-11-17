Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $34.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 158,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,732. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,278.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

