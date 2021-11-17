Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of SeaSpine worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $544.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

