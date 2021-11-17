Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

