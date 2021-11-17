Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of BTRS worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

