Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

