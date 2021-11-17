Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 632,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $6,739,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

