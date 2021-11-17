NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.85 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.65.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

