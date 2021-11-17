Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $112.39 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

