Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,329. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Novation Companies
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.