Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

