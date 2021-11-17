NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

