NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 9% Higher

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20. 18,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 682,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -115.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

