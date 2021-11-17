Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 97,387 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,636 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

