Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 384,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,923,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

