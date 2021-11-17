Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 25,514 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

nLIGHT stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

