Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 215.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

