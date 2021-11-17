Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inogen worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.35 million, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.