Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

COLL opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

