Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Park National worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 62.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 147.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

PRK stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $98.79 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.