Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

