Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NUWE stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.