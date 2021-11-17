NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $742.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

