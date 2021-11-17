Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 23,383 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

